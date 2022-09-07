Steve Bannon faces fraud charges in New York over the We Build the Wall charity
New York state is charging former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon with fraud related to the We Build the Wall charity. Bannon raised funds from donors to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.
Bannon and others have been accused of skimming money for personal use.
A source familiar with the case says Bannon will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday.
