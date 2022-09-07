©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
NPR News

Steve Bannon faces fraud charges in New York over the We Build the Wall charity

By Andrea Bernstein
Published September 7, 2022 05:28 AM

New York state is charging former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon with fraud related to the We Build the Wall charity. Bannon raised funds from donors to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Bannon and others have been accused of skimming money for personal use.

A source familiar with the case says Bannon will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Andrea Bernstein