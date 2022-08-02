©2022 Southern California Public Radio
NPR News

Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona

By Ben Giles
Published August 2, 2022 09:31 PM

While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.


Copyright 2022 KJZZ. To see more, visit KJZZ.

Ben Giles