Photos: Abortion rights activists protest outside the White House

A day after President Biden signed an executive order that takes incremental steps to protect abortion services hundreds of protesters sat outside the White House.

The Women's March protesters said they want the White House to make the right to an abortion available in every state.

At least 9 states have banned abortion so far and a dozen more states are expected to prohibit or restrict the procedure in the the coming weeks.

We take a look at today's protest in Washington, D.C.

Ashley Taylor, from Augusta, GA, with yellow shirt and green bandana around her neck, chants at the rally.

The Women's March made its way to the White House.

Demonstrators tie their green bandanas to the White House fence.

After tying bandanas to the fence, they staged a sit-in in front of the White House.

Demonstrators embrace in front of the White House as the march arrives.

Renea Delong from Bowling Green, Kentucky stands in front of the White House as the march arrives. "I came here in hopes of meeting with Sen. Rand Paul to talk about the choices that women should have," Delong said.

Women's March in Washington, D.C to protest the Supreme Courts overturning of Roe V. Wade assembles in Lafayette Square park before the march.

A Women's March participant, right, confronts an anti-abortion protester, left, along the route.

A demonstrator listens at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Protesters shout at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Protesters gather at a sit-in in front of the White House.