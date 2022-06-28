©2022 Southern California Public Radio
NPR News

The Supreme Court has delayed creating a majority Black voting district in Louisiana

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published June 28, 2022 01:32 PM
A voter presents identification at a polling site for the 2020 elections in New Orleans. The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order for the creation of a second majority Black congressional district in the state.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
The U.S. Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a lower court's order for the creation of a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

The order by the high court, released Tuesday, comes after the lower court found that a newly drawn map of voting districts for Louisiana's six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the votes of Black voters.

The justices have paused the drawing of a new voting district until the high court rules next term in a separate but related redistricting case about Alabama's new congressional map.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Hansi Lo Wang
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a correspondent for NPR reporting on voting.