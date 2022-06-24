View reactions to the Roe v. Wade decision across the U.S.

Updated June 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that was guaranteed nearly 50 years ago by the decision in

Roe v. Wade.

The ruling inwas released Friday morning. The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, sided with the Mississippi abortion law that was in question.

Reactions were mixed across the country, with anti-abortion-rights supporters celebrating what they view as a victory, and abortion-rights activists expressing their frustration over the decision. Here are some of the scenes from D.C., and across the country.

Pro-life protesters celebrate in D.C. following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anna Moneymaker Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling which overturns Roe v. Wade.

Anti-abortion activists say a prayer before the supreme court decision.

An abortion rights activist outside the Supreme Court in D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–Ga.) at the Supreme Court.

Civil rights lawyer Elizabeth White screams "no justice, no peace."

Anti-abortion campaigners outside the Supreme Court in D.C. on June 24.

Demonstrators protest in front of the Supreme Court moments before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 24, in D.C.

A pro-choice demonstrator outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.

Anna Moneymaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks to abortion rights activists following the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, in D.C. on June 24.

Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate on June 24.

Tifanny Burks holds Novah Smith (2) during a protest organized by Florida Planned Parenthood after the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in Miami, Fla., on June 24.

Linda Raymond, 64, kisses her husband Chuck Raymond, 64, both of Ellisville, while celebrating the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with reporters in front of the Massachusetts State House following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.