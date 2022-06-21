©2022 Southern California Public Radio
NPR News

Here are the key primary results from Alabama's runoff elections

Published June 21, 2022 02:00 AM

Three states hold notable primary contests Tuesday: Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs.

In Alabama, the key runoff is for U.S. Senate, where Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks square off in the Republican race. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Britt in the runoff, after he rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in March.

In last month's primary race, Britt received 44.8% of the vote to Brooks' 29.1%.

Polls in Alabama close at 7 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. ET.

