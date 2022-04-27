More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef is recalled over possible E. coli concerns

A New Jersey manufacturer is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products over concerns that it could contain E. coli.

Regulators discovered during routine testing that certain products from Swedesboro, N.J.-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services may be contaminated with E. coli O103, a harder-to-identify strain of the bacteria.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions related to consumption of the food, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

But the agency is urging people who may have purchased the items, which were shipped to stores nationwide, not to consume them and either throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.

The product codes and labels of the affected products are available on the FSIS website.

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 46841" and were produced from Feb. 1 through April 8.

According to FSIS, people can become ill from E. coli O103 for an average of 3-4 days after consuming it, with symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting.

Some people can develop a more severe infection, which could include an uncommon type of kidney failure characterized by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Regulators say people with those symptoms should get immediate emergency medical care.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.