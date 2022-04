Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared at the Grammy's Sunday night in a pre-taped speech as Russian forces continue pressing ahead with its invasion.

The short video was reportedly filmed within the last 48 hours, and was presented just before John Legend's performance of "Free."

Zelenskyy did not appear at the Oscars.

