Bubbles, breathwork or bribery? If your kid has needle phobia, try these tips

When comic artist and physician Grace Farris discovered that her young son had developed needle phobia, she knew she needed help — especially with yearly flu shots and two COVID vaccines in his near future. So Farris turned to medical literature and experts to learn how breathing techniques, distraction devices and even bribery can help kids who fear the dreaded jab.

Dr. Grace Farris is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School. Her book, Mom Milestones, comes out in the spring. You can find her on Instagram @coupdegracefarris.

