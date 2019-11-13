Let's Play Ball! Share Your Sports-Inspired Poems

NPR wants to read how sports has touched your life — in poetry form.

Maybe a home run is like getting your dream job – or asking your sweetheart for a first date felt like a Hail Mary pass. Maybe you find inspiration in E. Ethelbert Miller's poem, If God Invented Baseball — or NPR's poet-in-residence Kwame Alexander's basketball poem, The Show.

You can use sport as a metaphor for our lives — or simply write about the game or team you love. And don't feel constrained by poetry type. It can be a haiku, a sonnet, a rhyming couplet — even free verse.

Share your sports-inspired poem by following this link and it could be featured in an upcoming Morning Edition segment with Alexander.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.