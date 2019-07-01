Beach Adventures And Falling In Love: Summer In A Haiku

People love summer.

We heard they love haiku too.

Put those together ...

Last month, to help mark the official start of summer, we asked our listeners to share their thoughts, feelings and memories of the season in the form of a haiku. We were overwhelmed with the responses — in all, more than 4,000 listeners wrote in.

The haiku you sent us evoked all kinds of summer memories. Some said summer reminds them of ice cream or trips to the beach. Others shared precious memories of young love.

Our own staff got in the mix too. Morning Edition's Rachel Martin said summer reminds her of catching lightning bugs. NPR's resident poet, Kwame Alexander, said summer reminds him of playing stickball.

Taken together, the submissions we received were a collection of unique memories with relatable feelings. Here are some of our favorites.

Tasty Summer Treats

Cotton candy smiles

and merry go round horses

in soft sudden rain

—Cindy Guentherman, Loves Park, Ill.

Child of immigrants

Ripe tomato, fresh basil

Old flavors, new world

—Sam Fiorello, St. Louis

The sweetness of dates

Allah at your fingertips

Ramadan Kareem

—Amalia Clark, St. Paul, Minn.

Captain calls "Fish on!"

Wrestle the rod. Grab the net.

Fresh salmon tonight!

—Thom Gillis, Livonia, Mich.

Iced tea on the porch

Cicadas sing a sweet song

Welcoming sunset

—Grayson Tung, Austin, Texas

Tanned moms lounge poolside

Children laugh, splash, jump, dive, shout,

Eat plastic wrapped treats

—Linda McDonald, Minnesota

Hearts Bursting, Summer Loving

Too hot to cuddle

Fan on high near my pillow

Only touching toes

—Julia Robinson-Rosendorff, Boston

Me gusta salir

para caminar solo

pensando en ti

—Espiridion, Mundelein, Ill.

Running late for Pride

crowded subway with brother

a crowd that I loved.

—Samuel Keene, Middletown, N.J.

Embers are our light,

Lost in the smoke dancing close,

Warmth surrounds our heart

—Megan Hiatt, Richmond, Ind.

Fireflies dancing,

Newborn smiles of heart's delight,

Oh! Look! It's pure joy.

—Katya Evanhoe, California

I Love the Ocean

I like making sand castles

I like jumping waves

—Ruth Hale Thom, Falls Church, Va.

But mom, it's light out

Honey it's time to sleep now

Daylight savings sucks

—Todd Hudson, Brighton, Mich.

Wild Adventures

Bare feet to the beach

we race, chasing wild roses,

to the cheering seas

—Sally A. Lloyd-Jones, New York

Finally — green grass

For acrobats and laughter

Somersaulting glee.

—Mary Soufi, California

Up early to walk

Along the murmuring brook

Where green leaves whisper.

—Kathy Quimby Johnson, Vermont

Neighborhood hydrant

sprinkling water in the air

cools my child's warm skin

—Lisa Manting, New York

Anticipation

First dive into chilly sea

Invigorating

—Mary Loftus, Cape Cod, Mass.

Late night adventures

In the ocean looking up

Constantly dreaming

—Jessica Tran, Massachusetts

Independence Day

I struggle to free myself

from a wet swimsuit

—Susan Antolin, Walnut Creek, Calif.

Cooked by leather seats

Thick air like a wool sweater

Night brings no relief

—Tobi Gardner, Cincinnati

The smell of hot Earth

Permeates the wooded shores

As mosquitoes binge

—Josselyn Ryder, London

Never have I felt

Closer to insanity

Than covered in bugs

—Josselyn Ryder, London

Set a reading goal

Library trips twice a week

How much can I read?

—Jancee Tabacnic, Richmond, Ky.

