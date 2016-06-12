This Puzzle Packs Syllables Into Small Spaces

On-air challenge: I've brought a puzzle based on the name Oahu. Oddly, it has three syllables in only four letters. Answer my clues for other words and names that have three syllables in four letters.

Last week's challenge: Name a famous actor — seven-letter first name, four-letter last name. Take four consecutive letters from the first name and three consecutive letters from the last name. These seven letters, in order from left to right, will name something that's often packed nowadays when taking a trip. What is it?

Answer: Richard Gere --> charger.

Winner: Sam Sheagren of Carlsbad, Calif.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Andrew Chaikin of San Francisco. Take the word baci (Italian for "kisses"). You can rearrange the letters to "I C A B" — which sounds like a sentence, "I see a bee."

Now, think of a unit of measurement. Rearrange its letters and read them out loud to form a sentence complimenting someone on their appearance. What's the word, and what's the sentence?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m. ET.

