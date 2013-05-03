The Movie Paula Patton Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen a Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

The movie that actress Paula Patton, whose credits include the films Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jumping the Broom and Disconnect (currently in theaters) could watch a million times is the comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Matt Sayles / AP Actor Paula Patton

Interview Highlights

On why she loves Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

"It really spoke to the American dream and yet it made this great commentary on our culture."

On why the baby Jesus dinner scene is her favorite in the movie

"It's one of the most perfect scenes 'cause it makes you laugh so much. And I say 'baby Jesus' so much now in my own personal life. 'Thank you, baby Jesus.' I can go on forever. I love that movie."

