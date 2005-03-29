Postcards Feature Secret Messages from Strangers

A Maryland man is encouraging strangers to send him postcards containing messages of their deepest secrets. One example: "I tell people I'm an atheist, but I believe I'm going to hell."

Frank Warren, whose site is called PostSecret.com, talks to Michele Norris about some of the more than 100 messages he's received in his mailbox.

Warren, who started the project as part of his interest in interactive art, says he doesn't know what to expect each day when he checks his mail.

"What's come in has varied broadly," Warren says. "It touches on all emotions. Some are funny, some are tragic, some are shocking, some are gross."

Warren says some of the messages probably aren't true, but it's impossible to know which ones are real.

