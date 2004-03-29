©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Broadcaster Alistair Cooke Dies at 95

Published March 29, 2004 09:00 PM
Renowned British broadcaster Alistair Cooke, the longtime host of PBS' Masterpiece Theatre, has died at his home in New York at the age of 95. No cause of death was given, but earlier this month, Cooke retired because of heart disease. For 58 years, Cooke's Letter from America program was heard on the BBC's World Service and Britain's Radio 4. NPR's Bob Edwards has a remembrance.

