Novelist J.M. Coetzee Wins Nobel

Novelist J.M. Coetzee Wins Nobel

/ John Maxwell Coetzee, in a 1999 file photo.

The 2003 Nobel Prize for literature is awarded to South African novelist J. M. Coetzee. He's the fourth African writer to win the prize in the last 40 years. Hear NPR's Neda Ulaby.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.