©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
NewsPolitics

Listen Live: Karen Bass Will Be Sworn In Today Making History As First Woman Elected LA Mayor

KPCC | By Austin Cross
Julia Paskin
Published December 11, 2022 11:29 AM
A Black woman in a green suit jacket has a wide smile as she is photographed in front of a microphone.
David McNew
/
Getty Images
Karen Bass speaks at her the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Election Night on Nov. 8.

Our newsroom will have live coverage of Mayor-elect Karen Bass's Inauguration today starting at 12:45 pm. on 89.3 KPCC. Austin Cross and Julia Paskin will host the coverage, and Frank Stoltze, our civics and democracy reporter, will be at LA Live to provide commentary from the inauguration.

The backstory: Bass beat businessman Rick Caruso by nearly 10 percentage points in the Nov. 8 election. Turnout — at 44% — was the highest it had been for a mayoral election since 1993.

What's the inauguration schedule? Doors open at LA Live at 11 a.m. The mayor-elect will give an inaugural address and then Vice President Kamala Harris will administer the oath of office. Also scheduled: poems by Amanda Gorman and Sophie Szew; performances by Mary Mary, the Hamilton High School Chamber Choir and remarks from other leaders.

Why it matters: The official first day for Bass and new city council members is Monday. Their terms mark historic changes for L.A. and come after a series of ethics scandals at City Hall — which remains in turmoil following the leaked tape exposing racism and bigotry by three members.

We need your help covering that change: As new leadership for the city kicks off — we're turning to you, to learn more about your priorities. Your responses will help us set our agenda for reporting in the year ahead.

Listen live »

As L.A. Mayor Karen Bass begins her term, tell us what issues feel most urgent to you.

Austin Cross
I pretty much grew up in front of a microphone. My dad was a radio guy. I suppose I developed a knack for it early.
See stories by Austin Cross
Julia Paskin
I think of myself as a reverse engineer when it comes to the experiences of Southern Californians. I work to understand and highlight stories from often unheard voices and work backwards to demonstrate how and why that experience is possible. From immigration, law enforcement, to homelessness, to the environment, how do laws and policies impact our lives? And what social, political, and environmental forces inform our experiences? What solutions work and who do they serve?
See stories by Julia Paskin