LAist Studios Announces February 23 Premiere Date for New Podcast - K-Pop Dreaming

Part Pop Culture History Lesson and Part Immigrant Story, Host Vivian Yoon Tells the Story of K-Pop’s Coming of Age

WHEN: K-Pop Dreaming premieres on February 23, 2023. The first and second episodes will both be released at that time.

WHAT: From LAist Studios, K-Pop Dreaming is a new podcast about the rise and history of K-pop in the United States, as told from the point-of-view of the Korean diaspora in Los Angeles. Host Vivian Yoon takes listeners on a journey from K-pop’s origins in Korean trot music and American presence in post-war South Korea to the 1992 LA Uprising and the booming global popularity of K-pop in the present day, all juxtaposed against Yoon’s own coming of age as a second generation immigrant in Los Angeles, struggling to fit in and come to terms with her own identity.

A pop culture history lesson, a coming-of-age second generation immigrant memoir, and a love letter to the city of Los Angeles blend into one educational and heart-warming podcast in K-Pop Dreaming.

WHERE: K-Pop Dreaming will be available on the LAist Studios hubpage at LAist.com. The podcast will also be available in video format on LAist Studios’ YouTube Channel and can be heard on all platforms where podcasts are found.

K-Pop Dreaming is the second season of the acclaimed series California Love with new episodes being found in that feed. The first season was a coming-of-age story in Compton that wove together memoir, pop culture, and oral history. This new season continues in the same intimate tone, but this time, we are centered in Los Angeles’s Koreatown.

Official Showpage: www.LAist.com/kpop

Trailer Feeds: Apple, Spotify

WHO: Vivian Yoon, host of K-Pop Dreaming, is a Korean American writer-performer from Koreatown, Los Angeles. Vivian has written on various animated shows for Netflix, Amazon, and Verizon Media. Recently her original dramedy series was the subject of a bidding war between two major studios. She is repped by 3 Arts and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

SPECIAL EVENT: In partnership with GYOPO, LAist Studios will be hosting a special live event for the new podcast on Thursday, March 16th from the Crawford Family Forum in Pasadena, California. Expect a live K-Pop DJ, and a vibrant discussion led by Vivan Yoon on the evolution of Korean pop culture and its relationship to Southern California. More details to be revealed in the coming month.

About Southern California Public Radio (SCPR)

Southern California Public Radio (www.scpr.org) is a member-supported multi-platform public media organization that has garnered more than 500 journalistic honors since 1999. Recognized as a national leader in public service journalism and civic engagement, SCPR’s flagship radio station, 89.3 KPCC-FM, reaches more than 900,000 listeners every week as the most listened-to public radio news service across Southern California. The network’s five stations (89.3 KPCC-FM, 89.1 KUOR-FM, 90.3 KVLA-FM, 89.9 FM, and 89.5 KJAI-FM) deliver award-winning local news coverage to the diverse communities of the region, including a robust slate of signature programs from NPR, APM, the BBC and PRI. LAist (www.laist.com) is a digital news site committed to in-depth reporting about life in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Its award-winning work reaches over seven million people per month, and in 2019, the brand grew to include LAist Studios (www.laiststudios.com), a dedicated podcast development and production studio. Furthering SCPR’s commitment to premium on-demand audio storytelling, podcasts from LAist Studios aim to reflect the ethos of Los Angeles — a forward-looking, minority-majority community built upon unmatched diversity, inclusion, and drive — going beyond geographical borders to connect with listeners around the globe who share the LA state of mind.

