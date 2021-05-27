News Archive
2021
We'll miss his voice on 'Take Two' but are thrilled for our colleague.
2020
Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani is generating some strong emotions here. KPPC’s Josie Huang reports from Persian Square in Westwood.
Goodwill, the Salvation Army, and others got a flood of contributions from people seeking to get under the wire before the Dec. 31 tax contribution deadline.
Finding affordable child care is often a struggle, but parents aren’t the only ones dealing with the financial burden. KPCC’s Mariana Dale talked to childcare providers about the strategies they use -- including dipping into their personal finances -- to make ends meet.
As the climate changes, the more acidic our oceans are getting, But a new study shows that mussels with certain genetic traits can survive those more acidic waters.
Taiwanese officials estimate thousands are flying from Southern California to Taiwan to vote in that country’s presidential election tomorrow.
The arts charter is turning to the Orange County Board of Education for help after the Santa Ana Unified School District issued a critical report on school policies.
Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his proposed state spending plan Friday. The Governor is continuing his push to improve early childhood education and wants to establish a new Department of Early Childhood Development.
TIC buyers must be willing to co-own property with strangers. And rent-controlled tenants may have been forced out of the buildings they're moving into.
As journalists come under attack, we explain why and how we do our jobs in the KPCC newsroom.
Members of several groups of homeless advocates from across Los Angeles converged on a homeless encampment at the north end of Echo Park Lake on Feb. 12 to protest the routine weekly litter collection.
2019
Dogs, cats and rabbits sold by pet stores must come from shelters and rescues. California became the first state to require this.
Every day, hundreds of people in Los Angeles work with homeless residents to enroll in programs and services already available for help.
The Santa Monica Mountains are showing their first signs of life, but fast-growing invasive plants are giving the native species a run for their money.
By next year, the way that voters cast their ballots in person will change and the county says it'll only help boost voter turnout.
Witnesses say shots were fired after a fight broke out in Gable House Bowl late Friday night. Police have made no arrests or named any suspects so far.
Instead of picking council members to represent the whole city, in what's known as at-large elections, cities switched to distinct district elections.
The new 75-unit complex comes with a community center, a reflection walk, and a pet spa. It aims to decrease the 12% of homeless residents that are veterans.
Sandra Oh is the second Asian woman to win a Golden Globe for best lead actress in a TV drama series. But Asian representation is still lacking in Hollywood.
An advocate for arts education explains what he hopes newly inaugurated Gov. Gavin Newsom will do when it comes to the future of arts in California schools.
California community college administrators say the state's high incarceration rate underlines how important it is to help the formerly incarcerated earn a degree.
2018
Metro's short-term bike rentals is now available in Pasadena, Venice and the Port of L.A. but ridership is still half as high as in cities like San Francisco.
Legal pot. Universal health care. More money for roads and housing. KPCC reporters reflect on the biggest issues they'll be covering in the new year.
The new year means the state will once again cover things like root canals and partial dentures for adults on Medi-Cal. The legislature limited coverage during the Great Recession.
This month Finley completes her 60th year at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, making her the longest serving woman at NASA.
While noting "a new day in law enforcement," the department says it's not planning to deploy additional officers to enforce new cannabis rules.
Get ready, Beyhive. The queen bee will headline the second night of the mega music festival, after pulling out of last year's extravaganza.
A flurry of fraud cases following this fall's wine country fires prompted the FBI to create a special task force. Officials in SoCal are bracing for the same.
While more arts ed is being offered to more students than many assumed, there's still work to be done to make sure access to that instruction is equitable.
It's been a hazy shade of winter in Southern California. Thursday is the 11th straight day that you can't burn wood in your fireplace.
This flu season has been worse than usual, and the influx of sickies is testing the capacity of clinics and hospitals.
2017
Angelenos were briefly treated with a New Year's surprise Sunday morning after someone modified the Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed." Here's a look back at other times the sign's been changed.
Salud Carbajal, replacing the retiring Lois Capps in the 24th Congressional District, says Marine Corps boot camp wasn't as tough as freshman orientation.
The project is designed to provide a faster connection for riders of the Metro Silver Line rapid bus and Foothill Transit lines that serve the San Gabriel Valley.
The county's first sobering center opens Monday on Skid Row. It will primarily serve homeless, intoxicated people who might otherwise end up in jail or an emergency room.
Police say Officer Heather Monroe, 30, died following a traffic collision at an intersection in Simi Valley shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Spectators were treated to 44 colorful floats and 22 marching bands. The undisputed viral hit of the parade was a float with dogs surfing.
Doctors say you're generally contagious from about one day before symptoms begin through the second or third day of your illness.
Starting Wednesday afternoon, L.A. and Ventura counties will receive up to half an inch of rain. Things will be kicked up a notch with heavier rainfall this weekend.
Metro said it will be running some trains with just two cars during rush hour so that its crews can repair its emergency power system.
Kate Kenealy will serve temporarily pending confirmation of Congressman Xavier Becerra as California attorney general.
2016
Under the pilot program, paramedics make house calls to people with congestive heart failure within 72 hours of their hospital discharge.
In the South, a New Year’s Day meal is not complete without black-eyed peas. Here's the backstory behind these cream-colored black-dotted legumes.
In another year of covering Southern California, KPCC's journalists have reported on everything from minimum wage to Maroon 5. Here are 2015's top 10 most popular stories.
The messages written in the sky over the Rose Parade included "America is great! Trump is disgusting," "Iowans dump Trump" and "Putin eats Trump for dessert."
Here's KPCC's shortlist of new regulations that went into effect in California on Friday.
To measure student readiness, some teachers use practice tests for the upcoming standardized tests. Other teachers say effective teaching is enough preparation.
The data give scientists better insight into how California was formed and what it might look like in the future.
An agency addressing domestic violence in SoCal's Korean immigrant community turned to a key group for help: church pastors.
As waters off Southern California warm, different sorts of phytoplankton will thrive. Researchers think this could significantly alter the marine ecosystem.
Increased security measures are now in place at the Inland Regional Center, including a locked fence and police checkpoint. The conference center will remain closed.
2015
Happy New Year! This weekend, we're hitting the streets of Pasadena, reminiscing about our favorite cartoon cats and taking a trip to Tanaka Farm.
The parade's theme, "Inspiring Stories," was meant to highlight the life of Louis Zamperini, who was named Grand Marshall but passed away earlier this year. See the full list of float winners.
Three of four lanes will be closed in both directions over two-mile sections near Camp Pendleton every night next week as crews resume work on a pavement rehabilitation project.
In 1974, lawmakers decided tap water in the United States should be safe to drink. Until then, we didn’t have a national standard for drinking water. Those reports your local provider gives you about water quality? They didn’t exist.
The new year's most popular exercise options are polar opposites: no-frills gyms and high-end training studios give consumers a range of possibilities.
An attorney for the Ezell Ford family says witnesses dispute the LAPD's account of the fatal shooting of Ford. But none will speak - even to the inspector general.
Gas prices dropped since last summer, but just a day into 2015, they’re ticking up slightly. The explanation may lie in a new law taking effect this year.
The probe seeks to determine whether the largest body in the Asteroid Belt has subterranean oceans of liquid water.
A one-year-old baby boy was found stabbed to death in a Ventura home on Friday morning. His father has been arrested in connection with the crime.
The Beachwood Canyon entrance to a Griffith Park trail leading to a Hollywood Sign view is re-opening to pedestrians on Monday. The gate was originally closed in March.
2014
Significant consumer protections come with the requirement that nearly every American must have health insurance.
California's new anti-swatting law that requires convicted pranksters to reimburse cities for the fake emergencies goes into effect January 1, 2014.
A gay marriage, longtime Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and Meatball the bear all featured in the 125th annual Rose Parade.
Avery passed away Tuesday night in Los Angeles County from complications from open heart surgery, according to his agency.
Many people celebrated the wedding of Danny LeClair and Aubrey Loots, who tied the knot atop a float on Wednesday, but others said they boycotted the Rose Parade because of it.
Jordan Sartorio, 42, had been living with his ex-wife, Miraflora, and they were trying to work on their relationship, according to police.
An invasive snail introduced during a makeover of Echo Park Lake now threatens the health of the lake, including the signature lotus plants
State budget cuts have slowed efforts to map active faults in California to a crawl.
A body was found in a car on its side Thursday morning in the Tujunga Wash off the northbound Hollywood Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.
An 800 gallon sewage spill has shut down a portion of Huntington Harbour in Huntington Beach, including Davenport and Humboldt beaches.
2013
Two new California laws allow some undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license and to apply for financial aid at public universities.
The 147 high school age musicians in Banda El Salvador traveled four days by bus from their Central American homes to take part in today’s Rose Parade.
One year it's Mickey Mouse, the next it's a supreme court justice; the quirks of the Rose Parade grand marshal selection process.
Unemployed workers like William Hutton of Venice, Calif., said they hope to find a job in 2013. Hutton, 55, has been unemployed for more than three years.
While the NHL is stuck in a lock-out, hockey fans are off 'dating' other sports. The corporate ticket buyer will be tough to get back at the same price.
Two men died from New Year’s Eve shootings in Los Angeles County, police said. The separate shootings occurred in Lakewood and Hawthorne.
The new year got off to a good start on Southern California’s highways, with fewer traffic deaths in the days leading up to the first day of 2013.
Conducting and presenting oral histories reveals to UC Irvine students some ways that Vietnamese culture adapted when it arrived in America.
Your income tax rate might not be going up, but your Social Security payroll tax rate is, and it'll probably show in your next paycheck.
A deal was done, but businesses that depend on defense contracts are still dangling off the fiscal cliff. Congress put off a sequestration decision for two months.
2012
At least eight new California laws affect school-age children in one way or another.
If you’re hitting the road early Monday morning for the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Caltrans says expect some detours.
The New Year is the time people resolve to diet and exercise more – after they finish off the last of the Christmas cookies. A Southland Congressman is reaching for that balance between what’s good and what’s good for you.
About 50 people gathered in a small multipurpose room at Rodgers Park Friday to honor seven original Buffalo Soldiers.
One Rose Parade float honors organ and tissue donors from across the country who’ve saved and improved the lives of others. This year’s entry “One More Day” features floral portraits of people who donated life through their organs and tissue.
While LAPD chief Beck says he is confident that the long arm of the law has caught up to the fire bug who wreaked havoc through Los Angeles county, the Mayor of L.A. took a more conservative (but optimistic) stance.
Take almost one-and-a-quarter centuries of tradition. Mix in large amounts of flowers, seeds and leaves to taste, and add a dash of dissent. Combine with an 80-degree January day and serve to a full house. That’s the recipe for today’s near-flawless Tournament of Roses Parade.
Nearly ten years ago, the Old Fire burned through 90,000 acres of the San Bernardino National Forest and led to several deaths. The suspected arsonist is expected to finally sit trial this spring... and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.
Caltrans is sponsoring a study in January to explore the possibility of a passenger rail system between L.A. and the Coachella Valley.
In a story today, the L.A. Times points out that Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is using what sounds like accounting tricks to push $100 million in city costs off to the next mayor and keep the city's finances in the black through his final term — at least on paper.
