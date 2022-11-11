Live Events Statement

Our Values

In alignment with the values and beliefs that inform the work of Southern California Public Radio (KPCC, LAist, and LAist Studios), we seek to produce and present virtual and in-person events and experiences that:

Reflect the diverse people and experiences of our region and foster a sense of belonging.

Provide an accessible and equitable space for curious and caring participation through a respectful exchange of ideas.

Support our journalistic values by promoting transparency, credibility, accuracy, fairness, relevancy, and trust.

Offer a range of unique programmatic experiences that lead to greater understanding and inspire positive and productive civic and cultural engagement.

Our Commitments

We demonstrate our commitment to being meaningfully inclusive across our events by publishing our statements of values , commitments, and Code of Conduct.

We further commit to the following in our live programming, events, and partnerships:

Prioritizing diversity across our live programming and events when it comes to gender, race, and the participation of individuals from traditionally excluded and under-represented communities. Fostering an accessible, inclusive, and welcoming space. This includes but is not limited to: - A Code of Conduct and response plan that we publish in event-related website(s) and communication.

- Utilization of event venues that are ADA compliant, have proximity to public transit, and demonstrate our values and commitment to social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

- Availability of services such as captioning, language interpretation, assistive listening, etc.

- Food and beverage options that proactively respect and accommodate the needs of participants. Supporting program participants from marginalized backgrounds being able to speak to their expertise (and beyond their identities and/or about diversity). Ensuring program participants having the option to self-identify in audience-facing websites and communications. We commit to the pro-active inclusion of personal pronouns in event-related communications. Gathering the following demographics through a confidential and optional survey and making the following data available upon request and update regularly: - Program participants: # of program participants, % survey completion, anonymous demographics.

- Audience: # of attendees, % survey completion, anonymous demographics. Creating opportunities for people to attend events that might not otherwise be possible due to financial and other barriers.

Offering financial and/or travel support to program participants in the following ways: - If the program participant is a public official, politician, candidate, or representative of a partisan organization, we will not offer an honorarium or travel.

offer an honorarium or travel. - If the event program is addressing a current news story and the program participant is involved in any way as a source, we will not offer an honorarium, but may offer travel support as-needed.

offer an honorarium, but may offer travel support as-needed. - If the event program is addressing a subject that is not an immediate news story but of continuing general interest and the program participant is providing their expertise for context, we will offer an honorarium and travel as-needed.

offer an honorarium and travel as-needed. - If the event program is entertainment or instructional, and the program participant is plying their trade, we will offer an honorarium and travel as-needed.

SCPR acknowledges that the Speaker Rider for Meaningfully Inclusive Events collaboration between OpenNews and The Pudding inspired our efforts and commitments. We’re grateful for their work in this space and their generosity in making it publicly available.

Our Code of Conduct

Southern California Public Radio (KPCC, LAist, and LAist Studios) is a nonprofit, non-advocacy, nonpartisan public media network that endeavors to produce and present live programming and events that reflect the diverse people and experiences of our region; provide an accessible and equitable space for curious and caring participation through a respectful exchange of ideas; support journalistic values by promoting transparency, credibility, accuracy, fairness, relevancy, and trust; and offer a range of unique programmatic experiences that lead to greater understanding and inspire positive and productive civic and cultural engagement.

To that end, and as part of SCPR’s active commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, we invite all staff, sponsors, funders, volunteers, program participants, attendees, vendors, and others to help us realize a safe, respectful, and positive experience by ensuring that we provide a harassment-free and inclusive event experience for everyone regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, national origin or citizenship status, neurodiversity, physical appearance, body size, marital or partnership status, pregnancy or lactation status, ethnicity, race, age, religion or creed, status as a veteran or active military service member or any other basis protected by U.S. federal, state, or local laws.

All SCPR event participants (staff, sponsors, funders, volunteers, program participants, attendees, vendors, etc.) must agree to abide by this code of conduct. SCPR reserves the exclusive and sole right to enforce its code of conduct. Participants asked to stop any harassing behavior are expected to comply immediately.

Expected Behavior

SCPR expects the following behavior of all participants:

Be mindful, considerate, and respectful of fellow participants and your surroundings.

Be civil in discourse and be respectful of differing opinions, viewpoints, and experiences.

Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory, threatening, and/or harassing behavior, language, and speech.

If you see something that conflicts with this Code of Conduct, please contact a member of the SCPR event staff.

Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behavior from any participant will not be tolerated. Unacceptable behavior includes but is not limited to:

Demeaning, discriminatory, or harassing behavior or speech, including but not limited to personal insults, sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, ageist, or ableist language or any language that insults or demeans the characteristics of a person protected under U.S. federal, state, or local laws.

Issue-based advocacy, political endorsements, or political fundraising. This includes but is not limited to fundraising, promoting, or sharing promotional materials (physical and digital) on behalf of a political campaign, political action committee, or advocacy-based organization.

Inappropriate physical contact; you should have someone’s consent before touching them.

Language that implies exclusion or derogation of a person on the basis of the person’s immutable characteristic.

Unwelcome sexual attention, including sexualized comments or jokes, inappropriate touching, groping, or sexual advances.

Deliberate intimidation, stalking, or following.

Sustained disruption, including during talks and presentations.

Sexually explicit, violent, or offensive material on personal devices that may be viewed by other participants

Violence, threats of violence, or violent language directed against another person or group.

Possession of dangerous or unauthorized materials such as explosives, firearms, weapons, or similar items.

Bullying, including repeated verbal abuse; verbal, non-verbal, or physical conduct of a threatening; intimidating, or humiliating nature; or the sabotage or undermining of a person’s performance.

Theft or inappropriate removal or possession of property.

Use, distribution, sale, or transfer of illegal drugs.

Failure to comply with this Code of Conduct.

Failure to comply with current venue protocols.

Any other illegal activity or forms of harassment not covered above.

Consequences of Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated. Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately. If a participant engages in unacceptable behavior or fails to comply with expected behavior at any time during the event, SCPR may take any action it deems appropriate, including warning or expelling the offender from the event with no refund. SCPR may, at its reasonable discretion, temporarily or permanently ban a participant from future events.

What To Do About Unacceptable Behavior

If you are subjected to unacceptable behavior, observe or suspect that someone else is being subjected to unacceptable behavior, or have any other concerns, please notify the SCPR event staff in-person, at (626) 583-5222, or events@kpcc.org as soon as possible. If you have questions in advance of an event regarding the Code of Conduct or its implementation, please email Jon Cohn, SCPR’s Executive Director, Live Programming & Events.

Media

SCPR events are often photographed and/or audio and video recorded. Your participation at SCPR events constitutes consent by you that SCPR may use or distribute the photographic or recorded material with participant’s or attendee’s image or voice, on air, online or in other current or future form of media, in perpetuity.

Unless otherwise explicitly stated, SCPR prohibits the audio and/or video recording of our events. A request to record may be submitted by emailing us at events@kpcc.org at least two business days prior to the event. Any requests to republish SCPR-owned media can be submitted here.

Attribution

This Code of Conduct was informed and/or inspired by similar efforts by the following entities: