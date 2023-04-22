Join us for this year’s Southern California Public Radio Gala

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Paramount Studios

Honoring Guardians of Democracy:

Congressman Adam Schiff, representing the January 6th Committee & Miguel Santana, President & CEO of the Weingart Foundation

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A SPONSOR

Sponsorship packages include a cocktail reception, one or more tables at the gala dinner, and dancing to the music of JT & Friends. Various opportunities for recognition and individually priced tickets are available.

Questions? scprgala@scpr.org

MEET THE HONOREES

Congressman Adam Schiff, representing the January 6th Committee

Congressman Adam Schiff represents California's 28th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout his 11 terms in Congress, his top priority has been strengthening our communities by expanding access to affordable housing, health care, and education, growing our economy, and making our streets safer for everyone, as well as making our country freer and fairer by defending reproductive rights, voting rights, and threats to democracy at home and abroad. Schiff currently serves as the Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which oversees the nation’s intelligence agencies, and is on leave from the House Appropriations Committee. Schiff is a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which examines the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Before he was elected to Congress, Schiff served as State Senator for California's 21st State Senate District, chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Juvenile Justice and the Joint Committee on the Arts, and he served with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles for six years, most notably prosecuting the first FBI agent ever to be indicted for espionage.

Miguel Santana, President & CEO, Weingart Foundation

Throughout his career, and now as Chair of the Committee for Greater LA and President of the Weingart Foundation, Miguel Santana has fought tirelessly for a more equitable and inclusive Los Angeles. He has been a champion for the underserved, including children, families, veterans, and especially the unhoused, including in his role as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Los Angeles County. As the City of Los Angeles’ Administrative Officer, he oversaw the city’s $9 billion budget and designed the city’s first comprehensive homeless strategy. In 2021 Santana was appointed President & CEO of the Weingart Foundation, a private grantmaking foundation advancing racial, social, and economic justice. In his role at Weingart and Chair of the Committee for Greater LA, Santana is leading a coordinated effort to help the most marginalized communities recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has championed SCPR’s civics coverage and funded the expansion of the Voter Game Plan to provide easily accessible, comprehensive information about the elections in multiple languages so that KPCC and LAist journalists can hold the powerful to account and provide Southern Californians with the news and information they need to participate in civic life.