KUOR - Public Information
89.1 KUOR, Redlands, California
KUOR 89.1 FM, Redlands, is licensed to the University of Redlands. KUOR is operated by Southern California Public Radio, a separate nonprofit coproration, pursuant to a public service operating agreement between SCPR and UR. SCPR is an affiliated organization of American Public Media Group.
Below is a list of the contents of the KUOR public file. Note that most of these files are in PDF format.
Public Files Content
Authorization
- Station license
- Current license renewal (Term: 11/22/21 - 12/1/29)
- Chief operator
- Auxiliary antenna license
Applications, Permits, etc.
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 2/18/22
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 2/8/22
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 8/23/21
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 8/6/21
- License renewal application 7/19/21
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 2/19/21
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 2/12/21
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 8/24/20
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 8/4/20
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 2/21/20
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 2/7/20
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 8/26/19
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 7/25/19
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 2/25/19
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 1/28/19
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 8/28/18
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 7/31/18
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 2/27/18
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 1/26/18
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 8/24/17
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 7/27/17
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 2/17/17
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 1/24/17
- Extension of special temporary authority granted 8/25/16
- Request for extension of special temporary authority 8/9/16
- Special temporary authority 2/25/16
- Request for special temporary authority 2/22/16
- Renewal announcements affidavit 10/16/13
- License renewal application 7/30/13
- Fundraising waiver 4/7/11
- Notification of digital operation 6/22/09
- Resumption of normal operations 6/2/09
- Special temporary authority 3/3/09
- Request for special temporary authority 2/27/09
- Amended license application 11/7/08
- License application 9/19/08
- License application (aux. antenna) 8/20/08
- Construction permit (aux. antenna) 7/3/08
- Amended application for minor change (aux. antenna) 4/16/08
- Change in control point 2/8/08
- Application for minor change (aux. antenna) 2/4/08
- Return to normal operations 10/26/07
- Request for special temporary authority 10/24/07
- License renewal application 8/1/05
Local public notice announcements
Auxiliary Radio Broadcast Services
Satellite Earth Terminal
SCA/Remote Authorization
Complaints/Investigations
Procedure Manual
The Public and Broadcasting
Ownership Report
Most recent reportMost recent biennial report
Issues/Program Lists
- 2018: Q1, Q2
- 2017: Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4
- 2016: Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4
- 2015: Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4
- 2014: Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4
- 2013: Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4
- 2012: Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4
EEO Public File Report
Because this station has fewer than five employees, no annual EEO report is required.
- EEO program report 7/19/21
- EEO program report 7/26/13
Donor Lists
This station does not have any donors meeting the FCC reporting criteria at this time.
Political File
As a noncommercial broadcaster, Southern California Public Radio does not sell commercial time of any kind, including commercial time to candidates for political office. SCPR has received no requests for poilitical time.
Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws