CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO DAY RETURNS WITH 25 STATIONS STATEWIDE IN THIRD YEAR, CELEBRATING ON AUGUST 25

A Grassroots Movement California Public Radio Day Raises Awareness and Financial Support for Nonprofit Radio

California August 18, 2022 — Back for its third consecutive year, California Public Radio Day returns with 25 stations across the state coming together to commemorate the day. In the single day celebration aimed at creating awareness for the vital public service public radio brings to the community, stations across the state, from San Diego to Arcata, will collectively encourage listeners to support their local stations. This year California Public Radio Day will take place on Thursday, August 25.

Last year, California Public Radio Day saw a great outpouring of support from the public, both in the number of donors and the amount of dollars raised. Now with new stations participating, including digital-only and low power FM (LPFM) stations, the expectation is for the momentum to continue.

In a joint statement, the participating organizations said: “Recent events of the past few years have underlined the importance of access to trustworthy public media for everyone in our communities. In the face of unprecedented challenges, public radio stations across the state stand united for what connects us, rather than what divides us. We value public radio’s ability to uplift voices of the community, to entertain, educate, inform, and inspire, and so do our listeners. From timely and localized reporting, to providing music that serves as an oasis of calm in this complex world, public radio is essential. But without the financial support of our listeners, we are at great risk of faltering on this mission. We are thrilled that California Public Radio Day is back for its third year as a day for us to celebrate our love for what we provide to our state.”

Participating public radio stations across California include:

88.5 FM (Northridge)

Cap Radio (Sacramento)

dublab (Los Angeles)

KALW (San Francisco)

KAZU (Monterey Bay)

KCBX (San Luis Obispo)

KCLU (Thousand Oaks, Santa Barbara)

KCRW (Santa Monica)

KDVS (UC Davis)

KISL (Avalon)

KJCC (San Jose City College)

KKJZ (Long Beach)

KMUD (Humboldt)

KPBS (San Diego)

KPCC (Pasadena)

KPFA (Berkeley)

KPFK (Los Angeles)

KQED (San Francisco)

KRCB (Sonoma County)

KVCR (San Bernardino)

KVPR (Fresno)

KXLU (Loyola Marymount University)

KX FM (Laguna Beach)

KZSC (Santa Cruz)

KZYX (Mendocino)

Follow the campaign on social media with the hashtag #CaliforniaPublicRadioDay.

Support KPCC on California Public Radio Day at kpcc.org/donate!

About 89.3 KPCC-FM

KPCC reaches more than 900,000 listeners every week as the most listened-to public radio news service across Southern California. The network’s five stations (89.3 KPCC-FM, 89.1 KUOR-FM, 90.3 KVLA-FM, 89.9 FM, and 89.5 KJAI-FM) deliver award-winning local news coverage to the communities of the region, including a robust slate of signature programs from NPR, APM, the BBC, and PRI. KPCC launched the first-ever California Public Radio Day in 2020 out of a need to bring California stations together with collaboration of stations all across the state.

