LAIST STUDIOS HIT PODCAST ‘WILD’ WITH ERICK GALINDO RETURNS ON APRIL 18; ADDS MEGAN TAN AS CO-HOST

Innovative season-long story blends doc-style discussion of generational struggles with romantic love with scripted flashbacks

Pasadena, Calif., February 14, 2023 —LAist Studios, Southern California Public Radio’s (SCPR) on-demand audio and podcast studio, today announced that its critically-acclaimed narrative series “WILD” is set to return on April 18. Host Erick Galindo will be joined by Megan Tan as co-host in this 12-episode season entitled “I Think I’m Falling in Love,” which tells the story of a grand gesture Erick once made in the name of love.

“WILD” Season 2 picks up the story that Megan tells in the Season 1 episode “How Do I Love Someone,” with Megan broken-hearted but still looking for the love of her life. Meanwhile, Erick’s hope for finding true love in the style of his favorite rom-coms has been all but dashed. Together, Erick and Megan present a powerful and surprising longform story about love – for other people and for one’s self – through an experimental format that fuses documentary-style conversation with cinematic fictional flashbacks performed by a cast of actors led by Melinna Bobadilla (Orange is the New Black, Gentefied), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and comedian Atsuko Okatsuka (The Intruder).

“WILD” Season 2 will also include broadcasts of the show on LAist 89.3, live call-in specials on LAist 89.3’s flagship broadcast show “AirTalk” with Larry Mantle, original essays on LAist.com, supplemental video segments on social platforms, and live events.

Erick and Megan appeared on “AirTalk” today to preview the season and take calls with Larry about grand gestures listeners made for love. On May 13 and May 20 from 8 - 9 PM PT, Erick and Megan will host radio specials on LAist 89.3 featuring broadcast versions of episodes from the new season.

On April 19, Erick and Megan will host the WILD Spring Fling, a special live event devoted to the wild things we’ve done for love with guests including Sam Sanders (host of the Into It and Vibe Check podcasts) and Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), with more to be added soon. Find complete details about the event at LAist.com/SpringFling.

Said Shana Naomi Krochmal, VP LAist Studios: “‘WILD’ Season 1 was an innovative and experimental series of stories about trying to muddle through a terrifying new reality — with joy, with purpose, and by centering the stories of young creators of color. The vulnerability and honesty that Erick and Megan brought to the first season resonated so deeply with listeners, and Season 2 builds on their incredible creative partnership.”

“WILD” was a standout podcast when it launched in 2021. It was named a “Best Podcast of 2021” by Spotify and The Atlantic, and the episode “How Do I Love Someone” was included in Apple Podcasts’ “Best Podcast Episodes of 2021” list. Stuff praised the series, saying: “Galindo is a brilliant interviewer, adding his own experiences throughout the episodes, making the show a rich, compelling and enlightening listen.” Sports Illustrated’s En Fuego hailed WILD as “the perfect show for these astounding times,” highlighting Erick’s ability to bring “heart and laughter to a year dominated by an unrelenting pandemic.” The series was highlighted in Vulture, Podcast Review, L.A. Taco and more.

Erick is a Telly Award and James Beard Foundation-winning Latino filmmaker, journalist, and culture writer who has published and produced work for the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, KPCC/LAist and more. In addition to “WILD,” Erick is the creator, head writer, executive producer and host of hit podcasts including “The Ballad of Chalino Sanchez” and “Out of The Shadows.” He is also the co-creator, writer and executive producer of “The Mexican Beverly Hills, a sitcom currently in development at CBS. Erick is an alum of the prestigious New York Times Journalism Institute and co-founded the production company Sin Miedo Productions with author and producer Patty Rodriguez.

Previously named Producer of the Year by Adweek, Megan is a producer for LAist Studios, where she created and hosted “Snooze,” a joyful, feel-good podcast about how people conquer the things they have been putting off. While at LAist Studios, she co-created “WILD” and produced the critically-acclaimed and award-winning series “California Love.” With a background in photojournalism and documentary film, she started her own audible-visual style while hosting, producing, and managing Radiotopia’s “Millennial.” She previously produced shows and episodes for Gimlet Media’s “The Habitat,” Pineapple Street Media, TED, WNYC’s “Radiolab,” “This American Life,” NPR’s “All Things Considered,’ and KALW’s “The Stoop.”

About Southern California Public Radio (SCPR)

Southern California Public Radio (www.scpr.org) is a member-supported multi-platform public media organization that has garnered more than 500 journalistic honors since 1999. Recognized as a national leader in public service journalism and community engagement, SCPR’s flagship radio station, LAist 89.3, is LA’s #1 NPR station. The network’s five stations (LAist 89.3, LAist 89.1 KUOR-FM, LAist 90.3 KVLA-FM, LAist 89.5 KJAI-FM and LAist 89.9 Santa Barbara) deliver award-winning local stories to the communities of the region, including a

robust slate of signature programs from NPR, APM, the BBC, and PRI.

LAist is a brand committed to serve audiences in Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. Its award-winning work reaches more than seven million people per month on LAist.com and social media platforms. In 2019, the brand grew to include LAist Studios (www.laiststudios.com), a dedicated podcast development and production studio. Furthering SCPR’s commitment to premium on-demand audio storytelling, podcasts from LAist Studios aim to reflect the ethos of Los Angeles — a forward-looking community built upon unmatched diversity, inclusion, and drive—going beyond geographical borders to connect with listeners around the globe who share the LA state of mind.

PRESS CONTACTS - The Lippin Group for SCPR

Katie Fuchs - New York

kfuchs@lippingroup.com

646-493-0215

Kevin Broderick - Los Angeles

kevin@lippingroup.com

