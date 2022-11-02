KPCC’S LONGEST RUNNING STAPLE PROGRAM “AIRTALK” MAKES MOVE TO 9 A.M. HOUR

New Timeslot Places Trusted-Voice of Larry Mantle On-Air After “Morning Edition”

Each Weekday Morning

Pasadena, Calif., November X, 2022 - Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) announced today that one of their tentpole daily programs, “ AirTalk ” with Larry Mantle will air from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m weekdays on KPCC starting Monday, November 7, 2022. “AirTalk” is currently broadcast from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“AirTalk”’s move to 9 a.m. after “Morning Edition” combines two of Los Angeles’ most trusted news programs as listeners begin their days. “Morning Edition” and “AirTalk” are two of the most listened to programs on KPCC, and combining them underscores SCPR’s commitment to live and local programming.

“In this new timeslot, Larry and the AirTalk team will be in a better position to set and frame the daily news agenda in Los Angeles as it emerges each morning. As the news and issues get more and more complex, ‘AirTalk’ can be relied on for context and insights into the news of the moment, the people making it, and what might be coming next,” said Kristen Muller, Southern California Public Radio’s Chief Content Officer.

From 11 a.m.to 12 p.m, KPCC will now air NPR’s “Here & Now”, featuring KPCC alumni Deepa Fernandes as host alongside Scott Tong and Robin Young. Austin Cross will be the local host for “Here & Now”.

“Airtalk” is the longest continuously running daily talk program in the Los Angeles Radio Market. Larry Mantle has been the host of “AirTalk” on KPCC since April 1st, 1985.

Larry Mantle is a fourth-generation Angeleno who has interviewed thousands of prominent guests on an extraordinary array of topics, and received many journalistic awards in the process. Mantle also hosts the movie review and interview program, FilmWeek on AirTalk, heard every Friday on KPCC and Saturday at noon. Larry grew up in southwest Los Angeles, Inglewood, and Hollywood. He's a graduate of Hollywood High School and Vanguard University of Southern California. Larry and his wife Kristen are the parents of Desmond.

About Southern California Public Radio (SCPR)

Southern California Public Radio (www.scpr.org) is a member-supported multi-platform public media organization that has garnered more than 500 journalistic honors since 1999. Recognized as a national leader in public service journalism and civic engagement, SCPR’s flagship radio station, 89.3 KPCC-FM, reaches more than 900,000 listeners every week as the most listened-to public radio news service across Southern California. The network’s five stations (89.3 KPCC-FM, 89.1 KUOR-FM, 90.3 KVLA-FM, 89.9 FM, and 89.5 KJAI-FM) deliver award-winning local news coverage to the diverse communities of the region, including a robust slate of signature programs from NPR, APM, the BBC and PRI. LAist (www.laist.com) is a digital news site committed to in-depth reporting about life in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Its award-winning work reaches over seven million people per month, and in 2019, the brand grew to include LAist Studios (www.laiststudios.com), a dedicated podcast development and production studio. Furthering SCPR’s commitment to premium on-demand audio storytelling, podcasts from LAist Studios aim to reflect the ethos of Los Angeles — a forward-looking, minority-majority community built upon unmatched diversity, inclusion, and drive — going beyond geographical borders to connect with listeners around the globe who share the LA state of mind.

PRESS CONTACTS - The Lippin Group for LAist Studios

Katie Fuchs - New York

kfuchs@lippingroup.com

646-493-0215

Kevin Broderick - Los Angeles

kevin@lippingroup.com