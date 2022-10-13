SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO (SCPR) HIRES VETERAN MEDIA EXECUTIVE JEFF ROWE AS VICE PRESIDENT, PROGRAMMING FOR KPCC AND LAist

Rowe Joins from NPR and Brings Extensive Experience Developing and Leading Innovative Programming Strategies Across the Media Landscape

Pasadena, Calif. October 10, 2022 — Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) today announced that veteran media executive Jeff Rowe (he/him) is joining the organization as vice president, programming for KPCC and LAist. Starting on October 17, Rowe will be charged with programming, promoting and distributing the organization’s content across platforms, ensuring a unified sound and voice.

Said Kristen Muller, chief content officer, SCPR: “As we reach more audiences, we need to rethink the way we program across multiple platforms. Jeff brings an entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset. These are critical skills that will be a huge asset.”

Rowe’s experience spans the full media landscape, having worked in digital, mobile, network and cable television, film, and radio. He joins SCPR from NPR, where he worked with member stations to improve overall local station sound and coordinate promotions between NPR shows and stations.

Prior to that, he has held senior executive positions at AOL, Tribune Media, NBC, and VH1. During his time at NBC, he developed an innovative primetime seamless credit format that has become the industry standard, widely adapted across broadcast and streaming. He also served as director of specials and late-night programs, overseeing Saturday Night Live and Late Night with David Letterman before being named director of comedy programs and later director of comedy development, supervising the production of series such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Golden Girls, and Mad About You. Before NBC, Rowe was vice president at VH1, where he headed all programming and developed an innovative new on-air presentation.

Rowe also co-founded Okanjo, ad tech-ecommerce platform, and Zap2it, a consumer facing television listings service. He was a founding member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Interactive Media peer group, which oversaw the creation of the Academy's first Emmy Award for creative excellence in Interactive Programming.

