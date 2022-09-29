KPCC AND LAist HONORED WITH TWO ONLINE JOURNALISM AWARDS (OJAs)

LAist Newsroom and KPCC/LAist Special Report Chronicling the Lives of Child Care Providers, Educators and Caregivers During the Pandemic Selected as Winners

Pasadena, Calif., September 28, 2022 — KPCC and LAist were honored with two awards in the 2022 Online Journalism Awards (OJAs). The winners of these prestigious awards were announced during the Online News Association’s (ONA) annual conference.

KPCC and LAist’s special report, Child Care, Unfiltered, won the Gather Award in Community Centered Journalism, which honors people, projects, and processes that center community information needs and voices in the production of journalistic work. The project was led by Mariana Dale, Stefanie Ritoper, and Chava Sanchez, with the support of nearly two dozen staffers. This win marks the third time the organization has won in the four years this award has existed.

LAist also won for General Digital Excellence in the medium newsroom category. The category honors a digitally focused news organization that successfully fulfills its editorial mission, effectively serves its audience, maximizes the use of digital tools and platforms and represents the highest journalistic standards.

In addition, the second season of LAist Studios’ longform narrative podcast Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary was a finalist for Excellence in Audio Storytelling, Limited Series.

“This recognition is a victory for public radio newsrooms like ours who are filling gaps in local news as legacy print operations scale back. It’s also an an affirmation of our promise to deliver original and distinctive reporting that helps Angelenos navigate, discover, connect and affect change in our region,” said Kristen Muller, Chief Content Officer, Southern California Public Radio

The OJAs are the only comprehensive set of journalism prizes honoring excellence in digital journalism around the world. The OJAs recognize major media, international and independent sites and individuals producing innovative work in digital storytelling.

About Southern California Public Radio (SCPR)

Southern California Public Radio (www.scpr.org) is a member-supported multi-platform public media organization that has garnered more than 500 journalistic honors since 1999. Recognized as a national leader in public service journalism and civic engagement, SCPR’s flagship radio station, 89.3 KPCC-FM, reaches more than 900,000 listeners every week as the most listened-to public radio news service across Southern California. The network’s five stations (89.3 KPCC-FM, 89.1 KUOR-FM, 90.3 KVLA-FM, 89.9 FM, and 89.5 KJAI-FM) deliver award-winning local news coverage to the diverse communities of the region, including a robust slate of signature programs from NPR, APM, the BBC and PRI. LAist (www.laist.com) is a digital news site committed to in-depth reporting about life in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Its award-winning work reaches over seven million people per month, and in 2019, the brand grew to include LAist Studios (www.laiststudios.com), a dedicated podcast development and production studio. Furthering SCPR’s commitment to premium on-demand audio storytelling, podcasts from LAist Studios aim to reflect the ethos of Los Angeles — a forward-looking, minority-majority community built upon unmatched diversity, inclusion, and drive — going beyond geographical borders to connect with listeners around the globe who share the LA state of mind.

PRESS CONTACTS - The Lippin Group for SCPR

Katie Fuchs - New York

kfuchs@lippingroup.com

646-493-0215

Kevin Broderick - Los Angeles

kevin@lippingroup.com

323-965-1990