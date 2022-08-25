Four Projects Selected For NPR And LAist Studios First "Oye Lab For Latinx Creators"

Aug 25, 2022; Washington, D.C. and Pasadena, CA — NPR and LAist Studios announced today at Podcast Movement that four projects have been selected to participate in the first edition of Oye: The Lab for Latinx Creators.

The projects were selected from among over 100 applications and will virtually present their pilots to a small audience later in October. Their pitches will be considered for further development.

Over the course of this six-week virtual workshop, NPR and LAist Studios will work with the finalists from across the country to develop their projects, which center the Latinx + Latino/a/e experience. Oye participants will receive training, coaching, and resources to develop their pitch and pilot a proof of concept, and a stipend to cover labor and time spent on the project.

Read more about the projects below (with working titles that may change):

Excessive: A Podcast About Being too Much

Host Monica Morales-Garcia explores Latinx fashion within our society, where there is a “right way” to look and sound. Excessive is a celebration of the aesthetics often labeled tacky or too much, while still investigating the complicated power they hold.

Monica Morales-Garcia (she/they) is a multimedia journalist and fashion scholar from Santa Ana, California. A former fellow at Latino USA, they obtained a Master of Arts from California State University, Fullerton where their research explored the intersection of labor and fashion through auto-ethnographic work.

Afrodiastories

This series aims to resurface the legacies of trailblazing Afro Latina women and men across Central and South America, and uncover the histories and social movements behind the stories to revise a whitewashed Latin American perspective.

Lamar Bailey Karamañites is an Afropanamanian activist, educator, and facilitator, and is currently pursuing her Master’s at the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia. She’s part of Uhuru Valencia, an organization fighting against anti-black racism and creating a community of Black, African, Afrodescendant and Afro European people of all ages and origins.

Dash Harris Machado is a Peabody-award winning multimedia producer, coach, facilitator and doula. Dash is the producer of NEGRO: A docu-series about Latino Identity. She also co-founded AfroLatinx Travel, which builds community and connections among Afro descendants through travel and sustainable tourism.

The Incredible Man

This series explores the impact of Kaliman, a popular superhero in Latin America in the late twentieth century. Our host uncovers the surprising parallels between the hero, his own story, and his father’s childhood in Central America.

Brian Aguilar is an LA native with a degree in Film/TV Production from USC. After listening to Serial, he quickly became fascinated by audio storytelling and has worked on a dozen shows in film and audio since then.

El Closet

What happens when you are caught between two worlds that feel at extreme odds with one another but are a lot more similar than you think? This series explores the stories of queer Latinx folks raised in conservative, evangelical households and follows their journeys in redefining belonging.

Jess Alvarenga is an audio producer and documentary filmmaker from the US South, who has worked at Futuro and Reveal. They use storytelling as a way to document and reimagine immigrant narratives, particularly that of the Central American Diaspora.

Oye brings together two trusted organizations that are known for discovery of emerging talent and providing platforms for new voices. NPR is one of the top podcast publishers per the Podtrac ranking, with 5 shows in the top 20 Podtrac list.

