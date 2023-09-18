©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Drew Barrymore and others will pause shows until after writers' strike ends

By Leila Fadel
Mandalit del Barco
Published September 18, 2023 04:19 AM

The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk are delaying upcoming seasons while writers remain on strike. The shows were set to premiere Monday.

