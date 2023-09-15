©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Less than 6 months into his UAW presidency, Shawn Fain has already shaken things up

By Don Gonyea
Published September 15, 2023 02:27 PM

Shawn Fain has been UAW president for less than six months, elected in the first direct ballot where members picked their leadership. Now he's in the spotlight as the union starts to strike.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.