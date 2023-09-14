©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

'Policymakers need to do their job too': Pediatrician's view on child poverty rate

By Brianna Scott
Christopher IntagliataAri Shapiro
Published September 14, 2023 01:59 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with pediatrician Megan Sandel about the on-the-ground impacts of child poverty.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. He has been a question on Jeopardy and an answer in the New York Times crossword puzzle. He has filed stories from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One, and he has covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine and Israel. His debut memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, was an instant New York Times bestseller. He has also performed as a singer in some of the world's most storied venues, from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl.