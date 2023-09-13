The secrets of snail mucus, according to a biochemist

Gurjit Kaur produces NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music. Kaur is from Sacramento, California, and earned her master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.