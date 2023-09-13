McDonald's says it is eliminating self-serve drink machines in all U.S. restaurants

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Soon, McDonald's won't be clowning around with its self-serve drink dispensers. New data shows that the preferred customer experience at the fast-food chain is changing. Thanks to the pandemic, many people now favor making mobile orders and using the chain's drive-thrus, leaving dining rooms emptier. It's probably why the chain says its self-serve drink machines will be eliminated in all U.S. restaurants by 2032. And that's enough to make some soda-loving customers grimace.

