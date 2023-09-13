©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

America's largest newspaper chain is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter

Published September 13, 2023 02:45 AM

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Journalism is entering a new era. Gannett, America's largest newspaper chain, is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter. That's how influential Swift is in the music industry. She gets her own beat reporter. Gannett is looking for just the right person to cover the pop star's music impact and business empire. Is it you that could be getting paid to listen to this sick beat?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHAKE IT OFF")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) My ex-man brought his new girlfriend. She's like...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.