Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Journalism is entering a new era. Gannett, America's largest newspaper chain, is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter. That's how influential Swift is in the music industry. She gets her own beat reporter. Gannett is looking for just the right person to cover the pop star's music impact and business empire. Is it you that could be getting paid to listen to this sick beat?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHAKE IT OFF")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) My ex-man brought his new girlfriend. She's like...

