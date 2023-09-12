Matt Gutman has spent decades in front of cameras and microphones as a newscaster, reporting on current events across the globe. His calm, cool demeanor belied his internal struggle with a lifetime of panic.

He told his story in Psychology Today.

I had been battling panic disorder for nearly 25 years. I’d first experienced what felt like a combination of heart attack and demonic possession while presenting my college thesis in the spring of 2000. What to call it? I didn’t know. Maybe “nerves”? When I started doing radio and broadcasting live from the Middle East in 2005, I noticed that the same nerves would cause words to magically disappear from the page flapping in my hand as I read copy into a microphone.

When an on-camera mistake forced him to take time off for more work, Matt decided to finally address his panic attacks. He tried pharmaceuticals, psychedelics and therapy. His journey is documented in the new book “No Time To Panic: How I Curbed My Anxiety and Conquered a Lifetime of Panic Attacks.”

Matt is one of many Americans who suffer from panic attacks. The New York Times recently covered the topic.

Some people may develop panic disorder, which psychologists define by repeated, unexpected panic attacks that interfere with daily functioning. While 15 to 30 percent of people will have at least one panic attack in their life, only two to four percent will develop panic disorder, Dr. [Franklin Schneier, co-director of the Anxiety Disorders Clinic at New York State Psychiatric Institute], said. A subset of those people — roughly one in three — also develop agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that can involve extreme fear of public or crowded places, public transit, standing in line or leaving one’s home at all. This may occur when people become intensely afraid of the places in which they have had panic attacks before.

We talk to Matt and a psychiatrist about why panic attacks happen and how to prevent them.

