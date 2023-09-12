Lost hiker uses bear cam in Alaska's Katmai National Park to get rescued

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an alternate use for a webcam. Wildlife enthusiasts love to watch cameras set up in remote parts of Alaska's Katmai National Park. They can see passing animals. And then they saw a hiker who faced a camera and mouthed the words, help me. Park rangers went looking and found the hiker within hours. The group that operates the camera says it's the first time they've been used in a search-and-rescue operation.