Is the rise of AI the best argument for universal basic income?

Listen to Meghna Chakrabarti’s extended interview with the award-winning authors of “The Expanse” here.

Could artificial intelligence replace hundreds of millions of jobs in the near future?

“Most CEOs and managers aren’t preparing enough for that transition,” says Erik Brynjolfsson. “The next coming decade could be the best decade that we’ve seen on Earth. Or it could be one of the worst.”

If that happens, how will people make ends meet?

“We’re all the ones who trained AI. We all made it possible. We should receive our cut of all of this productivity growth,” says Scott Santens.

Today, On Point: Could the rise of AI be the best argument yet for universal basic income?

Guests

Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, Co-authors of The Expanse, a science fiction series they wrote under the joint pen name James S.A. Corey. The Expanse was also adapted into a TV show currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Erik Brynjolfsson, Professor at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI and Director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

Scott Santens, Founder and president of the Income to Support All Foundation which advocates for universal basic income.

Also Featured

LaShell Thompson, Program manager for Casa Myrna, a domestic violence hotline in Boston. Participant in Cambridge’s RiseUp program, which sends residents $500 per month for 18 months.

