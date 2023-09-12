Are you dying for new digs? A killer new property just hit the market

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Are you dying for new digs? A killer new property has just hit the market. It's the home featured in the 1978 slasher film "Halloween." It's the house where Jamie Lee Curtis's character lived. It was said to be in fictional Haddonfield, Ill., but it's actually in South Pasadena, Calif. Movie killer Michael Myers actually did most of his slashing on another set, but what might scare you off is the home's price. It's listed for $1.8 million. It's MORNING EDITION.