©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Florida residents are assessing the damage after Hurricane Idalia

By Scott Simon
Stephanie Colombini
Published September 2, 2023 05:01 AM

Hurricane Idalia is the second major hurricane to hit the state in nearly a year. NPR's Scott Simon asks Stephanie Colombini about recovery efforts.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's public affairs show. She's also a reporter for WUSF's Health News Florida project.