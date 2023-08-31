©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. More details here

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin
A Martínez
Published August 31, 2023 02:12 AM

Concerns rise over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's health. Florida picks up the pieces after Idalia swept through the Gulf Coast. The coup in Gabon triggers fears of destabilization.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.