©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. More details here

A big group of student loan borrowers are learning their debt has been forgiven

By Cory Turner
Published August 31, 2023 03:04 PM

Federal student loan borrowers are expected to resume payments this fall. But more than 800,000 borrowers are finding out that their loans have suddenly been forgiven.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.