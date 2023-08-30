©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Morning news brief

By A Martínez
Michel Martin
Published August 30, 2023 02:10 AM

Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia as it prepares to make landfall. Senior leaders of the Proud Boys will be sentenced Wednesday. And an unwanted kiss may have set off a new movement in Spain.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.