©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. More details here

Marrying for love in India can be risky — it often comes without parental consent

By Lauren Frayer
Gregory Warner
Published August 30, 2023 02:10 AM

A group called Love Commandos helps couples who marry for love in India. NPR's Rough Translation podcast looks at the circumstances surrounding the group's downfall.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers the United Kingdom, Ireland and parts of Europe for NPR News. She moved to London in spring 2023 after five years in Mumbai, covering South Asia.
Gregory Warner
Gregory Warner is the host and creator of NPR's Rough Translation, a podcast that tells stories from far off places that hit close to home. Whether interviewing Ukrainians about the use of jokes on war's front lines, a Japanese apology broker navigating different cultural meanings of the word "sorry" or a German dating coach helping a Syrian refugee find love, Warner's storytelling approach takes us out of our echo chambers. Rough Translation has received multiple awards from the Overseas Press Club and was named one of the New York Times' top ten podcasts of 2021.