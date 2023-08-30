©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable for defamation of two Georgia election workers

By Stephen Fowler
Published August 30, 2023 04:19 PM

Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers by repeatedly claiming the women were manipulating 2020 ballots, a federal judge has ruled.

Stephen Fowler
