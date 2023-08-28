©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. More details here

How the Dust Bowl depiction from 'The Wizard of Oz' left a lasting impact on Kansas

By David Condos
Published August 28, 2023 02:56 PM

The Wizard of Oz and Kansas have been inseparable since farm girl Dorothy Gale first skipped down the yellow brick road. But a Dust Bowl 1930s image may also hold Kansas back from what it wants to be.

Copyright 2023 NPR

David Condos
David Condos is the western Kansas correspondent for the Kansas News Service and High Plains Public Radio based in Hays, Kansas. Prior to joining KNS and HPPR, David spent four years covering mental health, addiction, trauma and rural healthcare issues as a freelance producer, reporter and host. His work has been heard on WPLN News, WAMC's 51% and Nashville Public Radio podcasts Neighbors and The Promise. After growing up in Nebraska, Colorado and Illinois, David graduated from Belmont University in Nashville and worked as an award-winning recording artist, songwriter and touring musician.