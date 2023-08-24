A Note To Listeners Regarding KVLA 90.3

The significant rain and wind that hit Southern California this week has affected our broadcast signal in the Coachella Valley, Indio, and Palm Springs.



Our main site for our KVLA signal in Indio will not have power for another week, maybe longer.

The main road to the location at Indio Hills is gone, and the service provider cannot make it up there to replace the two power poles that fell over during the storm.

Next steps:

The Riverside Fire Department is using bulldozers and road graders to re-create the road over the next few days. They, as well as CalFire and the local police communications, are also down at the site, so there is some urgency to get power back as soon as possible.

What we're doing:

On August 23rd, we set KVLA to broadcast at a temporary location at Edam Hill on the West Side of Palm Springs to bring 90.3 KVLA back to the Palm Springs and Cathedral City areas. Unfortunately, that location is at a lower altitude, so it only covers about 85% of the regular broadcast area.

How you can listen while we work to fix the issues:

There are many options for listeners to stay tuned in to LAist 89.3 during this outage. Our mobile app and web sites offer the fastest way to listen, but we are also streaming on iHeart Radio and TuneIn. You can find a complete listing of listening options here.