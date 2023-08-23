©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. We are working to repair service as soon as possible.

Disney+ releases 'Ahsoka.' How do you market a TV show during a strike?

By Mandalit del Barco
Published August 23, 2023 02:14 AM

A most anticipated Star Wars series, Ahsoka gives fans a standalone show focused on Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former padawan, as she investigates a new threat against a vulnerable galaxy.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.