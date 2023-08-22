Listener advisory: KVLA 90.3 in the Coachella Valley is currently down. We are working to repair service as soon as possible.
Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meter gold
By
Gus Contreras
, Justine Kenin,
Ailsa Chang
Published August 22, 2023 01:37 PM
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with USA Today track and field reporter Tyler Dragon about Sha'Carri Richardson becoming the fastest woman in the world and her journey to the top spot.
