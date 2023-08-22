©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Morning news brief

By A Martínez
Michel Martin
Published August 22, 2023

President Biden promises federal support to Maui wildfire survivors. Climate change forms a backdrop for extreme weather events. Leaders of five emerging economies meet to talk trade and cooperation.

