Sunday Puzzle: You Better Make It LAST!

On-air challenge: I'm going to name some things that are in categories — like days of the week or U.S. states. Each one I name is next-to-last alphabetically in its category. You name the one that's last.

Ex. Tuesday --> Wednesday (alphabetically the last two weekdays)

1. Wisconsin

2. October

3. Two

4. Uranus

5. Taurus

6. White Sox

7. Princeton

8. Shortstop

9. Zambia

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Name a famous contemporary singer (6,4). The second, fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth letters, in order, spell a repeated part of a song that everyone knows. What was it?

Challenge answer: Celine Dion --> E, I, E, I, O

Winner: Nancy Wooton of San Diego, California.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Paula Egan Wright, of Cheyenne, Wyo. Name part of the human body above the neck in 9 letters. Rearrange them to name another part of the human body found below the neck. Only some people have the first body part. Everyone has the second one. What parts of the human body are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 24th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.